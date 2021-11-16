Enerjet rebrands itself as Lynx Air, plans to take flight in early 2022

A third rebrand for the ultra low-cost carrier Enerjet was announced on Monday.

Since its 2007 inception as a charter airline, the Calgary-based company has decided to fly under a new name. In previous years it changed its name to Jet Naked, then FlyTOO and now — Lynx Air.

In previous interviews, the company said it intended to launch the discount airline back in 2019, but that flight never took off. According to Planespotters.net, the company hasn’t flown any planes since 2017.

A new face in the mix will be Merren McArthur, who was named CEO and president of Lynx.

According to a news release, she brings vast aviation experience to the role. Her previous roles include CEO of ultra low-cost carrier Tigerair Australia, CEO of Virgin Australia Regional Airlines and founding CEO of Virgin Australia Cargo.

“We are excited to bring competition and choice to the Canadian aviation market at a time when Canadians are yearning for the opportunity to fly again, whether it be to see friends and family or to take a long-awaited holiday,” McArthur said.

A company spokesperson said the plan is to have its fleet of brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft in the sky by “early 2022.” The company has lease agreements in place over the next seven years for a total of 46 aircrafts to deal with expected demand.

Like many other discount airlines, the company will offer its services à la carte — meaning passengers can pick and choose as to what options they want to pay for, or do without.