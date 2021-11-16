Menu

Consumer

Enerjet rebrands itself as Lynx Air, plans to take flight in early 2022

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 2:27 pm
Merren McArthur, CEO and president of Lynx Air View image in full screen
Merren McArthur has been named CEO and President of Lynx Air at an announcment in Calgary on Nov. 16, 2021. Global News

A third rebrand for the ultra low-cost carrier Enerjet was announced on Monday.

Since its 2007 inception as a charter airline, the Calgary-based company has decided to fly under a new name. In previous years it changed its name to Jet Naked, then FlyTOO and now — Lynx Air.

Read more: Calgary-based Enerjet aims to take off in crowded budget carrier market next year

In previous interviews, the company said it intended to launch the discount airline back in 2019, but that flight never took off. According to Planespotters.net, the company hasn’t flown any planes since 2017.

A new face in the mix will be Merren McArthur, who was named CEO and president of Lynx.

According to a news release, she brings vast aviation experience to the role. Her previous roles include CEO of ultra low-cost carrier Tigerair Australia, CEO of Virgin Australia Regional Airlines and founding CEO of Virgin Australia Cargo.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are excited to bring competition and choice to the Canadian aviation market at a time when Canadians are yearning for the opportunity to fly again, whether it be to see friends and family or to take a long-awaited holiday,” McArthur said.

A company spokesperson said the plan is to have its fleet of brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft in the sky by “early 2022.”  The company has lease agreements in place over the next seven years for a total of 46 aircrafts to deal with expected demand.

Like many other discount airlines, the company will offer its services à la carte — meaning passengers can pick and choose as to what options they want to pay for, or do without.

