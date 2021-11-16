2 drivers lose licences, vehicles after stunt driving charges: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say two drivers have been taken off the road after being charged with stunt driving on the same road early Tuesday.

An officer clocked a vehicle going 124 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in the area of Elmira Road and Speedvale Avenue West at around 12:30 a.m., police said in a news release.

A 53-year-old man from Cambridge has been charged with stunt driving. His driver’s licence has also been suspended for 30 days and his vehicle has been impounded for 14 days.

Police said that less than four hours later, the same officer patrolling the same area clocked a second vehicle going 106 km/h in the same 60 km/h zone.

A 64-year-old man from Rockwood has been charged with stunt driving and was slapped with the same suspensions as the man from Cambridge.

Police even took the time to share images of the radar gun used in both cases.

One image shows heavy snow falling outside while the vehicle is pulled over on the side of the road.

