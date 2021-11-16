Menu

Crime

2 drivers lose licences, vehicles after stunt driving charges: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 10:45 am
Guelph police say two men have been charged with stunt driving. View image in full screen
Guelph police say two men have been charged with stunt driving. Guelph police

Guelph police say two drivers have been taken off the road after being charged with stunt driving on the same road early Tuesday.

An officer clocked a vehicle going 124 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in the area of Elmira Road and Speedvale Avenue West at around 12:30 a.m., police said in a news release.

Read more: Woman clocked driving double the speed limit, car impounded, Guelph police say

A 53-year-old man from Cambridge has been charged with stunt driving. His driver’s licence has also been suspended for 30 days and his vehicle has been impounded for 14 days.

Police said that less than four hours later, the same officer patrolling the same area clocked a second vehicle going 106 km/h in the same 60 km/h zone.

A 64-year-old man from Rockwood has been charged with stunt driving and was slapped with the same suspensions as the man from Cambridge.

Read more: Hamilton man charged after allegedly driving to Guelph police station while licence suspended

Police even took the time to share images of the radar gun used in both cases.

One image shows heavy snow falling outside while the vehicle is pulled over on the side of the road.

Click to play video: 'Changes to stunt driving charges in Ontario' Changes to stunt driving charges in Ontario
Changes to stunt driving charges in Ontario – Jul 5, 2021
