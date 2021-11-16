Menu

Crime

23-year-old Toronto man faces second-degree murder charge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2021 6:07 am
The scene of Brampton's latest homicide near a shopping plaza around Brickyard Way and Quarry Edge Drive. View image in full screen
The scene of Brampton's latest homicide near a shopping plaza around Brickyard Way and Quarry Edge Drive. Gord Edick / Global News

BRAMPTON, Ont. — A 23-year-old Toronto man is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of a man in Brampton, Ont. this past weekend.

Shortly after 4 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, Peel Regional Police were called to an area behind a shopping plaza near Brickyard Way and Quarry Edge Drive.

Officers discovered the body of a 45-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

Read more: Police investigating after man found dead in Brampton, Ont.

Working with Toronto Police, investigators for the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau located a suspect near Broadview Avenue and Browning Avenue in Toronto.

Police say a search of the suspect’s home uncovered two firearms, including a loaded .22 calibre rifle investigators believe was used in the shooting,

Story continues below advertisement

Carlton Brown is charged with second-degree murder, and appeared in a Brampton courtroom on Saturday, Nov. 14.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
