RCMP search for missing Pukatawagan teen

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Nakeeya Head-Dumas from Pukatawagan, was last seen Sunday in the 800 block of Connaught Avenue in The Pas.

Head-Dumas is around 4’2″ and 100 pounds with a thin build and long black hair. She was last seen wearing all black.

Anyone with information can call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.