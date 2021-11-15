Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

RCMP search for missing Pukatawagan teen

By The Staff Global News
Posted November 15, 2021 11:33 pm
Nakeeya Head-Dumas. View image in full screen
Nakeeya Head-Dumas.

RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Nakeeya Head-Dumas from Pukatawagan, was last seen Sunday in the 800 block of Connaught Avenue in The Pas.

Head-Dumas is around 4’2″ and 100 pounds with a thin build and long black hair. She was last seen wearing all black.

Anyone with information can call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagmissing person tagMissing Teen tagThe Pas tagPukatawagan tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers