Canada

Police in Moose Jaw, Sask. warn residents of kidnapping phone scam

By Josh Sigurdson Global News
Posted November 15, 2021 10:28 pm
Moose Jaw Police vehicle.
Moose Jaw Police vehicle. Moose Jaw Police / Twitter

Moose Jaw police are warning residents of a series of fraudulent phone calls.

A number of residents have received calls from people who claim to have kidnapped a loved one. The callers then demand the family member drive to a bank and wait further instructions.

In some calls, a child in distress can be heard in the background, which is believed to be a recording.

Read more: 36-year-old woman dies while in custody of Saskatchewan RCMP

Police believe the scammers find information about loved ones through their social media accounts.

Police are reminding people to avoid posting personal information on social media, in particular names of family members and associated phone numbers.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who receives one of these phone calls in asked to contact their loved ones to confirm their safety. In the event they are not reachable, people are asked to call Moose Jaw police.

Click to play video: 'Policing, public safety focus of 2021 Sask. throne speech' Policing, public safety focus of 2021 Sask. throne speech
Policing, public safety focus of 2021 Sask. throne speech – Oct 27, 2021
