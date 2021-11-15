Police in Moose Jaw, Sask. warn residents of kidnapping phone scam

Send this page to someone via email

Moose Jaw police are warning residents of a series of fraudulent phone calls.

A number of residents have received calls from people who claim to have kidnapped a loved one. The callers then demand the family member drive to a bank and wait further instructions.

In some calls, a child in distress can be heard in the background, which is believed to be a recording.

Police believe the scammers find information about loved ones through their social media accounts.

Police are reminding people to avoid posting personal information on social media, in particular names of family members and associated phone numbers.

Anyone who receives one of these phone calls in asked to contact their loved ones to confirm their safety. In the event they are not reachable, people are asked to call Moose Jaw police.

