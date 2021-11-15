$1M donation for new patient health facilitator at Baker Centre

Send this page to someone via email

A $1 million donation from the estate of Tom Allan and the Tom and Sue Allan Family Fund is going toward the creation of a new position at the Baker Centre for Pancreatic Cancer at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC). The Tom and Sue Allan Family Fund is part of the London Community Foundation.

The new patient health facilitator will help patients navigate their cancer care from diagnosis through treatment, the London Health Sciences Foundation (LHSF) said in a statement.

The donation will fund the position for the next eight to 10 years.

“Through the generosity of donors like the Allan family, improved patient care and the hope for a better future is possible for patients with pancreatic cancer,” said John MacFarlane, President and CEO at LHSF.

“The Patient Health Facilitator will have a profound impact on patients and families who visit the Baker Centre facing the burden of a new diagnosis.”

Tom Allan passed away from pancreatic cancer 17 years ago. After seeing what her husband went through, Sue Allan wants to make sure patients get the support they need.

“As new treatments begin to emerge from Baker Centre research initiatives, it will be critical for these patients and their families to have a disease-centred patient facilitator to assist them in understanding the care and treatment options available,” says Allan.

“My family wishes we could have had longer with Tom, but we’re pleased the challenges can be made easier for others in London by our support of the Patient Health Facilitator position at the Baker Centre.”

Pancreatic cancer is fast-growing, with the lowest five-year survival rates, and is often not detected early, the LHSF said.

“The journey of patients suffering from pancreatic cancer is overwhelming,” says Dr. Stephen Welch, director of the Baker Centre.

“The Patient Health Facilitator will help transform the care journey.”