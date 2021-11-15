Charges laid after reportedly stolen truck strikes Westmount home: London police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., have laid charges against two men after a reportedly stolen pickup truck struck a home in the city’s Westmount neighbourhood last week.

Police say it was around 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 9 when officers responded to reports of a crash at a home on Woodcrest Boulevard, south of Village Green Avenue.

Citizens reported seeing a pickup truck mount a curb and cross a boulevard and sidewalk before coming to a stop against the home, according to police.

Two men then fled from the truck. Police added that officers later learned the truck in question had been reported stolen out of Chatham earlier that day.

After receiving descriptions of the two suspects, a number of officers were sent to the area before both the truck’s driver and passenger were arrested.

A 19-year-old Muncey man and a 20-year-old London man have been jointly charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The 20-year-old has also been charged wtih dangerous driving, impaired driving and one count of failing to comply with demands made by an officer.

They have both been released from custody with a court appearance scheduled for Feb. 7, 2022.

