Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Charges laid after reportedly stolen truck strikes Westmount home: London police

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted November 15, 2021 3:35 pm
Police say the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Chatham earlier in the day of the crash. View image in full screen
Police say the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Chatham earlier in the day of the crash. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

Police in London, Ont., have laid charges against two men after a reportedly stolen pickup truck struck a home in the city’s Westmount neighbourhood last week.

Police say it was around 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 9 when officers responded to reports of a crash at a home on Woodcrest Boulevard, south of Village Green Avenue.

Read more: City of London employee arrested in connection with River Road Golf Course fire

Citizens reported seeing a pickup truck mount a curb and cross a boulevard and sidewalk before coming to a stop against the home, according to police.

Two men then fled from the truck. Police added that officers later learned the truck in question had been reported stolen out of Chatham earlier that day.

After receiving descriptions of the two suspects, a number of officers were sent to the area before both the truck’s driver and passenger were arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: London man re-arrested, faces more harassment charges

A 19-year-old Muncey man and a 20-year-old London man have been jointly charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The 20-year-old has also been charged wtih dangerous driving, impaired driving and one count of failing to comply with demands made by an officer.

They have both been released from custody with a court appearance scheduled for Feb. 7, 2022.

Click to play video: 'Car stolen from Surrey home with baby inside' Car stolen from Surrey home with baby inside
Car stolen from Surrey home with baby inside
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagLondon tagTheft tagStolen Vehicle tagLondon Police Service tagWestmount tagStolen Truck tagChatham tagWoodcrest tagWoodcrest Boulevard tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers