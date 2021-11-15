Menu

Crime

Girl attacked by pack of dogs on Manitoba First Nation

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2021 3:13 pm
An RCMP officer. View image in full screen
An RCMP officer. RCMP / Supplied

Mounties say a seven-year-old girl is in hospital after she was attacked by a pack of dogs on a Manitoba First Nation.

RCMP say the child was attacked Sunday morning on the Shamattawa First Nation, about 750 km northeast of Winnipeg.

She was transported to a hospital in Winnipeg with serious injuries.

Read more: Mounties fatally shoot dog that attacked police dog, Manitoba RCMP say

Mounties say the animals don’t belong to anyone, so there was no crime committed.

The remote community has previously dealt with attacks on children from stray dogs.

In 2013, a six-year-old boy was seriously injured.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Humane Society CEO talks about animal safety after dog attack' Winnipeg Humane Society CEO talks about animal safety after dog attack
Winnipeg Humane Society CEO talks about animal safety after dog attack – Mar 2, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
