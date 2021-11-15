Northwood study examining UV-C light for reducing viral infections in seniors

It’s estimated that by 2040, there will be three seniors for every two young people in Atlantic Canada, and as the population ages, more people will be in long-term care facilities. That means there is increasing need to improve infection control measures in these facilities.

A new research project at Dalhousie University is examining if UV-C lights can help to reduce respiratory viral infections, particularly in seniors.

“UV-C light is part of the sunlight spectrum. It has been used as an airborne disinfectant for over a century,” said Dr. Kenneth Rockwood, lead researcher and Professor of Geriatric Medicine at Dalhousie University.

But for the longest time, Rockwood said, it was used as a mercury vapour lamp, and that light is toxic, resulting in — more or less — sunburn of the skin and eyes.

Now researchers have found wavelengths that can still kill viruses without having negative impacts on people.

Lights have been installed in common areas of four units at Northwood and two units at Windsor Elms. Each of the facility’s two units will be equipped with UV-C lights and two units will have placebo lights that look like UV-C lights.

“We’re very keen to have started a controlled trial of UV-C light to see if it is another thing we can do to reduce the chance of COVID infection or respiratory viral infections generally,” Rockwood said.

Registered Nurses Ann Mann will be among those taking part in the study.

“I think it’s a real positive sign for Northwood that we’re participating in this ground-breaking research,” Mann said.

Mann will be monitoring residents on all four units everyday for symptoms of COVID or any other viral infection.

“As part of the research, I don’t know which units are placebo and true UV-C Lights so all units are being treated equally.”

The goal of the project is to determine if, and how much, UV-C lights can reduce the risk of infection. Staff will be carefully monitoring when or how frequently new cases of respiratory viral infections occur.

“We’re working with public health, with the labs at the QEII, and are hoping to deliver a highly scientific trial,” said Rockwood.

“It’s innovative. iIt’s being tested in a very responsible way, and is an example of how in this part of the world we’re really doing everything we can to make sure we’re very vigilant and compassionate in terms of what we’re offering.”

The lights were installed at the beginning of November. The study will run until the end of flu season.