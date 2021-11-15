Menu

Crime

London man re-arrested, faces more harassment charges

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 15, 2021 2:44 pm
The accused, Saranjeet Singh, 22, of London Ont., is described as: male, dark complexion, approximately 5’08, 150 lbs, brown eyes with short black hair, and a full black beard. View image in full screen
The accused, Saranjeet Singh, 22, of London Ont., is described as: male, dark complexion, approximately 5’08, 150 lbs, brown eyes with short black hair, and a full black beard. Via London Police Service

Police in London, Ont., have re-arrested a man less than two weeks after they issued a public safety warning stemming from harassment of multiple women.

On Saturday, just after 10 a.m. police say a 28-year-old woman in the area of Adelaide Street South and Commissioners Road East was assaulted by a male suspect.

The suspect reportedly watched her for a period of time, then dashed across the roadway and grabbed her.

The victim was able to free herself and run into a nearby business to call police.

The suspect remained outside the business and continued to watch the victim, police said.

Saranjeet Singh, 22, was arrested Saturday for assault, criminal harassment, and failing to comply with a release order.

This comes after Singh was released on bail on Nov. 5 on charges for criminal harassment of allegedly following six young women in four separate cases, on or near Western University.

Read more: London man charged for harassing women near Western University released on bail

As a condition of his release, Singh was required to pay $2,000 and agree that his identity be released. He was also not allowed to go within a border that surrounds Western University.

London man re-arrested, faces more harassment charges - image View image in full screen
Via Google Maps

Fanshawe Park Road to the North, Adelaide Street North to the East, Queens Avenue and Riverside Drive to the South, and Wonderland Rd to the West.He was also required to be at his home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. except for medical emergencies, driving for work, or when with his mother or father.

Additionally, he was not permitted to contact nine people named in court documents, or be within 100 metres of any of the people named.

Singh now remains in custody and is expected to appear in London court Tuesday in relation to the charges.

