Crime

Lansdowne Street crash in Peterborough leads to impaired driving arrest for Tweed man: Police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 15, 2021 12:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Lansdowne Street crash in Peterborough leads to impaired driving arrest' Lansdowne Street crash in Peterborough leads to impaired driving arrest
A Tweed, Ont., man was arrested for impaired driving following a crash on Lansdowne St. West in Peterborough early Saturday.

The Peterborough Police Service, responded around 4:15 a.m. to a report of a vehicle crashed into a hydro pole on Lansdowne between Webber and Clonsilla avenues.

Read more: Impaired driving, firearm charges laid after vehicle hits hydro pole: Peterborough County OPP

They found a damaged pickup truck, a downed traffic light and a damaged hydro pole.

However, the driver of the vehicle was not in the vehicle or at the scene. A witness reported seeing the driver enter a nearby restaurant.

Officers located the suspect in the business and determined he was impaired.

Ian Punab, 43, of Tweed, was charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs) and failure or refusal to comply with a demand.

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension. The vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 1, police said.

The roadway was closed during the investigation and to also allow a hydro crew to repair the damage.

Click to play video: 'Verdict handed down in case of quadruple fatal crash of mother, 3 girls in Brampton' Verdict handed down in case of quadruple fatal crash of mother, 3 girls in Brampton
