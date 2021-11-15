Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Firearms seized, 4 arrested following searches of Peterborough residences: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 15, 2021 11:24 am
Three people were arrested after police seized this firearm from an Aylmer Street residence on Nov. 12. View image in full screen
Three people were arrested after police seized this firearm from an Aylmer Street residence on Nov. 12. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police made four arrests and seized firearms in two separate searches of residences late last week.

Around midnight on Nov. 12, the Peterborough Police Service’s emergency response team (ERT) attended an Aylmer Street residence regarding a weapons complaint.

Police say they located a firearm and arrested three people.

Read more: Shooting at Charlotte Street apartment in Peterborough sends 1 to hospital, police say

Investigators say they don’t believe the firearm located was connected to a shooting incident earlier in the evening at an apartment on Charlotte Street.

Jermaine Ricketts, 22, of Peterborough, Luther Frasher, 30, of Ajax and Mishawn Richards, 19, of Toronto, were each arrested and charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm; careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition; and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

All three were held in custody and were scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 12.

Rubidge Street

A youth faces firearm charges following a search of a Rubidge Street residence on Friday afternoon.

Police say the search warrant was not related to the shooting investigation on Charlotte Street or the weapons arrests on Aylmer Street on Nov. 12.

The investigation — which including the police service’s drug unit, ERT and the K-9 unit — led to the seizure a loaded handgun, drugs and cash.

Peterborough police executed a search warrant at a Rubidge Street residence in Peterborough early Friday afternoon and seized a firearm.
Peterborough police executed a search warrant at a Rubidge Street residence in Peterborough early Friday afternoon and seized a firearm. Peterborough Police Service

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm; carrying a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner; unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm; carrying a concealed weapon; possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000; and three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (crystal meth, fentanyl, cocaine)

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.

Click to play video: 'Nearly 80% of firearms involved in Toronto gun violence come from the U.S.: Police' Nearly 80% of firearms involved in Toronto gun violence come from the U.S.: Police
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough crime tagFirearm tagGun tagYouth Criminal Justice Act tagAylmer Street tagYouth Crime tagRubidge Street tagPeterborough shooting tagPeterborugh Police Service tagfiirearms seized tagPeterborough guns tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers