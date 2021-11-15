Menu

Highway 115 crash claims life of 1, injures 3 south of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 15, 2021 9:09 am
Click to play video: 'Hwy. 115 crash claims life of one, injuries 3 south of Peterborough' Hwy. 115 crash claims life of one, injuries 3 south of Peterborough
Peterborough County OPP say one person is dead and three others were injured following a crash on Hwy. 115 in Cavan-Monaghan Township early Sunday.

One person is dead and three others injured following a crash on Highway 115 south of Peterborough early Sunday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, the single-vehicle crash occurred near County Road 10 in Cavan Monaghan Township.

OPP say the northbound vehicle left the roadway for “unknown reasons.”

Read more: 2 injured following multi-vehicle collision on Highway 7A near Cavan, Peterborough County OPP say

Four people were in the vehicle at the time — one was pronounced dead. Three others were initially transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with serious injuries, OPP said.

Two of the three have subsequently been transported to a Toronto-area hospital, OPP said Monday.

The victim has not been identified.

The highway was closed until just before 1 p.m. as OPP investigated.  Detours were in place at Tapley 1/4 Line.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have dash camera footage is asked to call OPP at 705-742-0401 or 1-888-310-1122.

