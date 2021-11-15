Highway 115 crash claims life of 1, injures 3 south of Peterborough: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and three others injured following a crash on Highway 115 south of Peterborough early Sunday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, the single-vehicle crash occurred near County Road 10 in Cavan Monaghan Township.

OPP say the northbound vehicle left the roadway for “unknown reasons.”

Four people were in the vehicle at the time — one was pronounced dead. Three others were initially transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with serious injuries, OPP said.

Two of the three have subsequently been transported to a Toronto-area hospital, OPP said Monday.

The victim has not been identified.

Story continues below advertisement

TRAFFIC: #PtboOPP have the northbound lanes closed near County Road 10 following a serious single vehicle crash that happened around 4:00 a.m. It is unclear how long the section of roadway will be closed. Check back for more information as it becomes available #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/dCbLfw5NE1 — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) November 14, 2021

The highway was closed until just before 1 p.m. as OPP investigated. Detours were in place at Tapley 1/4 Line.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have dash camera footage is asked to call OPP at 705-742-0401 or 1-888-310-1122.