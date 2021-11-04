Menu

Traffic

2 injured following multi-vehicle collision on Highway 7A near Cavan: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 4, 2021 11:32 am
Click to play video: '2 injured following multi-vehicle collision on Hwy. 7 near Cavan: Peterborough County OPP' 2 injured following multi-vehicle collision on Hwy. 7 near Cavan: Peterborough County OPP
Two people were taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 7A near Tapley 1/4 Line early Thursday.

Two people were taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 7A in Cavan-Monaghan Township on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews around 5:15 a.m. responded to the collision near Tapley 1/4 Line.

Omemee, Ont. woman killed in head-on collision on Highway 7, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say

Peterborough County OPP tell Global News that two people were transported to hospital — one with serious injuries.

Police also say one of the drivers involved has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm under the Highway Traffic Act.



The highway reopened to traffic around 8:30 a.m.

The collision remains under investigation.

— More to come

