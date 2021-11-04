2 injured following multi-vehicle collision on Highway 7A near Cavan: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 7A in Cavan-Monaghan Township on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews around 5:15 a.m. responded to the collision near Tapley 1/4 Line.

Peterborough County OPP tell Global News that two people were transported to hospital — one with serious injuries.

Police also say one of the drivers involved has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm under the Highway Traffic Act.

TRAFFIC: A section of Highway 7A remains closed following an earlier collision near Tapley 1/4 Line. It is unclear how long the road will be closed for #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/TriuQDXX4d — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) November 4, 2021

The highway reopened to traffic around 8:30 a.m.

The collision remains under investigation.

