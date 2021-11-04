2 injured following multi-vehicle collision on Highway 7A near Cavan: Peterborough County OPP

Two people were taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 7A in Cavan-Monaghan Township on Thursday morning.
Emergency crews around 5:15 a.m. responded to the collision near Tapley 1/4 Line.
Read more: Omemee, Ont. woman killed in head-on collision on Highway 7, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say
Peterborough County OPP tell Global News that two people were transported to hospital — one with serious injuries.
Police also say one of the drivers involved has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm under the Highway Traffic Act.
The highway reopened to traffic around 8:30 a.m.
The collision remains under investigation.
— More to come
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments