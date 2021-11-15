Snowfall warnings issued in some parts of New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued its first snowfall warning of the season in Campbellton and the eastern half of Restigouche County on Monday.

The weather agency says up 15 to 20 centimetres of “heavy, wet snow” is expected in that region, with the highest amounts over high terrain. Over lower terrain, lesser amounts near five centimetres are expected and the snow will likely be mixed with rain in some areas.

It said the snow will begin near noon Monday and will end overnight.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” Environment Canada said. “Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.”

Environment Canada also issued a special weather statement for the western half of Restigouche County, with snow beginning Monday morning and ending in the evening.

It said that area will get a total snowfall of near 10 centimetres, but amounts reaching 15 centimetres is possible, especially over higher terrain.