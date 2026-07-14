Thunderstorm capable of triggering tornados headed for Edmonton region

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In what is starting to feel akin to Groundhog Day, the Edmonton region is bracing itself for another evening thunderstorm.

Environment Canada said Tuesday afternoon’s conditions are favourable for the development of severe storms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

There is also a risk of a tornado, the national weather agency said when issuing both thunderstorm and tornado watches for the region surrounding Edmonton.

Thunderstorms will develop along the terrain in the Rocky Mountain House and Edson regions late this afternoon, before moving east towards central Alberta.

The storms are expected to reach the Edmonton area later in the evening.

1:16 Cleanup efforts underway in Edmonton after intense weekend storms

It’s a hot day and some people may be enjoying the afternoon or evening out on the water.

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If that is the case when severe weather arrives, Environment Canada says people should make for the shore and take shelter immediately, as it’s particularly dangerous to be on a small craft on the open water when lightning is occurring.

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Significant damage or destruction to infrastructure and homes, such as roofs and fences, along with trees and other things outdoors is possible, Environment Canada said.

Heavy rain can also flood roads and low-lying areas, especially right now as the ground is quite saturated from the multiple rainfalls in recent weeks.

On Friday around 7:30 p.m., a 45 km/h storm with damaging wind gusts, up to quarter-sized hail and heavy rain blew through west and north Edmonton.

Then, around 2 p.m. Saturday, an even larger 60 km/h system that Environment Canada said was capable of triggering a tornado blew in from the west, creating typhoon-like conditions that had drivers seeking shelter under freeway overpasses.

The massive rainfall and fierce winds downed trees, damaged buildings and flooded streets and low-lying areas, such as under the 170 and 178 Street overpasses of the Whitemud Drive in the west end.

Drivers are urged not to drive through flooded roads, as their vehicle may stall out and they will become stranded.

View image in full screen Flooding on a low section of Whitemud Drive under the 170 Street overpass in west Edmonton on Friday, July 10, 2026. Courtesy: Judy Schultz

Tornado watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes.

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Here’s what you should do in the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area:

Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet;

Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can;

As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

Albertans are advised to be prepared for severe weather. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take cover immediately.

As of 4 p.m., the weather advisories were in effect for a large section of central Alberta stretching from Red Deer in the south to Athabasca in the north, and from the foothills in the west to the Vegreville area in the east.

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The alert area will change as the storm moves, so Albertans are advised to keep an eye on both the websites or apps for Environment Canada and Alberta Emergency Alert.