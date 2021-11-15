Portland plays Toronto, looks for 6th straight home win

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto Raptors (7-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (6-8, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -1.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Trail Blazers face Toronto.

The Trail Blazers are 5-1 on their home court. Portland ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jusuf Nurkic averaging 2.6.

Story continues below advertisement

The Raptors are 5-1 on the road. Toronto leads the Eastern Conference with 13.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Khem Birch averaging 3.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ McCollum averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Trail Blazers, scoring 20.7 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Damian Lillard is shooting 39.9% and averaging 21.0 points over the past 10 games for Portland.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 19.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Raptors. OG Anunoby is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 106.3 points, 46.5 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points per game.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 107.5 points, 42.6 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard: out (abdominal).

Raptors: Chris Boucher: day to day (back), Precious Achiuwa: day to day (shoulder), Yuta Watanabe: out (calf), Fred VanVleet: day to day (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Story continues below advertisement