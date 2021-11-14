Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Avalanche bulletins issued for parts of Rocky Mountains; 15 to 40 cm of snow expected

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 14, 2021 7:12 pm
The bulletins pertain to Banff, Glacier, Jasper, Kootenay and Yoho national parks. View image in full screen
The bulletins pertain to Banff, Glacier, Jasper, Kootenay and Yoho national parks. Avalanche Canada

An atmospheric river from the Pacific that’s made its way inland has prompted Avalanche Canada to issue bulletins for parts of the Rocky Mountains.

The bulletins pertain to Banff, Glacier, Jasper, Kootenay and Yoho national parks.

Avalanche Canada is forecasting Level 4, or very dangerous avalanche conditions, for those areas — except for Jasper, which is at Level 3, or considerable.

Read more: Avalanche Canada to expand safety services in B.C. with $10 million provincial grant

“An intense weather system arrives early Sunday morning with forecast snow amounts ranging from 15 to 40-plus cm depending on the weather model and strong to extreme west winds,” Avalanche Canada said in the bulletin.

Story continues below advertisement

“Another strong pulse of snow is forecast for Monday. Freezing levels will hover around 1,900 metres until things start to cool off on Tuesday morning.”

“As the new snow and wind arrives, wind slabs will be forming rapidly over the next couple of days and natural and human triggered avalanches will be very likely in steep loaded terrain,” Avalanche Canada said. “Watch for overhead hazard as cornice failures are also likely.”

In its ratings, Avalanche Canada says for Level 4, travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended.

Click to play video: 'Avalanche Canada releases technology to promote safe adventures' Avalanche Canada releases technology to promote safe adventures
Avalanche Canada releases technology to promote safe adventures – Dec 28, 2020

In related news, Environment Canada has been issuing winter storm warnings this weekend for the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s southeast region.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the national weather agency, the highway could see 30 to 50 centimetres of snow through to Monday.

However, at lower elevations, the highway could also see 45 to 75 millimetres of rain.

For the latest road conditions in B.C., visit DriveBC.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 13' B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 13
B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 13
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Banff tagavalanche tagJasper tagRocky Mountains tagAvalanche Canada tagGlacier National Park tagYoho National Park tagColumbia Mountains tagavalanche bulletin tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers