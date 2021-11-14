Menu

Health

New Brunswick reports 65 new cases of COVID-19, one new infection-related death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2021 3:07 pm
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick’s top doctor blames rule-breakers for prolonging Moncton COVID-19 outbreak' New Brunswick’s top doctor blames rule-breakers for prolonging Moncton COVID-19 outbreak
New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health says she's concerned people in the Moncton area may not be following COVID-19 health orders. As Tim Roszell reports, the region is still reporting high numbers of COVID-19 cases, despite several weeks of circuit-breaker restrictions.

New Brunswick is reporting one new death as a result of COVID-19 today and 65 new cases of the disease.

Health officials say an individual in their 80s has died in the Moncton area.

Read more: N.B. employees file court application claiming COVID-19 vaccine mandate unconstitutional

With 81 recoveries also reported, the total number of active cases in the province has fallen to 534.

There are 20 people in hospital as a result of COVID-19, including 12 patients in intensive care.

Officials have also declared an outbreak at Kingsclear First Nation and the Kingsclear Special Care Home in the Fredericton region.

They say six confirmed cases of the virus have been identified in the community and seven at the home.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘We might be experiencing a bit of turbulence’: Tam reacts to rising COVID-19 cases' ‘We might be experiencing a bit of turbulence’: Tam reacts to rising COVID-19 cases
‘We might be experiencing a bit of turbulence’: Tam reacts to rising COVID-19 cases
© 2021 The Canadian Press
