New Brunswick reports 65 new cases of COVID-19, one new infection-related death

New Brunswick is reporting one new death as a result of COVID-19 today and 65 new cases of the disease.

Health officials say an individual in their 80s has died in the Moncton area.

With 81 recoveries also reported, the total number of active cases in the province has fallen to 534.

There are 20 people in hospital as a result of COVID-19, including 12 patients in intensive care.

Officials have also declared an outbreak at Kingsclear First Nation and the Kingsclear Special Care Home in the Fredericton region.

They say six confirmed cases of the virus have been identified in the community and seven at the home.

