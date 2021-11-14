110 new Saskatchewan COVID-19 cases, one death reported Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan officials reported 110 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and one new death.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 111, or 9.2 cases per 100,000 people.

The new cases are in the following zones:

Far North West (1)

North West (6)

North Central (26)

North East (4)

Saskatoon (24)

Central West (2)

Central East (7)

Regina (18)

South West (2)

South Central (2)

South East (13)

There are a total of 2,822 active cases in the province.

There are 168 patients in hospital, with COVID-19, including 45 receiving intensive care.

Of those 168 patients, 154 or 92 per cent, were not fully vaccinated.

A total of 12 patients are receiving out-of-province ICU care as of Sunday. They are not included in the hospitalization counts.

Health-care workers administered 2,048 vaccine doses since the province’s last update on Saturday.

