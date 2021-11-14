SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Austria orders COVID-19 lockdown for unvaccinated amid surge in cases

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 14, 2021 8:12 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Can doctors refuse unvaxxed patients? Complaints suggest this is already happening' COVID-19: Can doctors refuse unvaxxed patients? Complaints suggest this is already happening
WATCH: COVID-19: Can doctors refuse unvaxxed patients? Complaints suggest this is already happening – Nov 5, 2021

The Austrian government ordered a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people starting midnight Sunday to slow the fast spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The move prohibits unvaccinated individuals older than age 12 from leaving their homes except for basic activities such as working, grocery shopping, going for a walk – or getting vaccinated.

Read more: Polling the unvaccinated: Why Canadians say they won’t get a COVID vaccine

Authorities are concerned that hospital staff will no longer be able to handle the growing influx of COVID-19 patients.

“It’s our job as the government of Austria to protect the people,” Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg told reporters in Vienna on Sunday. “Therefore we decided that starting Monday … there will be a lockdown for the unvaccinated.”

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: UK PM Boris Johnson says another lockdown not ‘on the cards’' COVID-19: UK PM Boris Johnson says another lockdown not ‘on the cards’
COVID-19: UK PM Boris Johnson says another lockdown not ‘on the cards’ – Oct 22, 2021

The lockdown affects about 2 million people in the Alpine country of 8.9 million people, news agency APA reported. It doesn’t apply to children under the age of 12 because they cannot yet officially get vaccinated.

The lockdown will initially last for 10 days and police have been asked to check people outside to make sure they are vaccinated, Schallenberg said.

Austria has one of the lowest vaccination rates in western Europe: only around 65% of the total population is fully vaccinated. In recent weeks, the country has faced a worrying trend in infections. The country reported 11,552 new cases on Sunday; a week ago there were 8,554 new infections.

The seven-day infection rate stands at 775.5 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In comparison, the rate is at 289 in neighboring Germany, which has already also sounded the alarm over the rising numbers.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
