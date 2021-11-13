SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
Curtis Carpets Winnipeg Jets Pregame Show
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM | CJOB
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba pharmacists caught off guard by newest provincial health order

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted November 13, 2021 5:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Health Canada decision on whether to authorize COVID-19 vaccine for children expected in one or two weeks' Health Canada decision on whether to authorize COVID-19 vaccine for children expected in one or two weeks
Health Canada says it is expecting to make a decision whether to authorize the Pfizer vaccine for kids five to 11 in one or two weeks.

Pharmacists Manitoba says it was unaware pharmacists would be needed to provide rapid COVID-19 tests for youth next month, prior to health officials’ announcement Friday.

Furthermore, the organization says pharmacists aren’t yet permitted to do so.

“At this point, pharmacists in Manitoba are only able to administer and interpret tests for travel purposes,” says Pharmacists Manitoba president Ashley Hart.

“So there does need to be some changes made to the ministerial order that allowed us to do this, to expand it to include the new age group and purpose.”

On Friday, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, announced those aged 12 to 17 will need to provide proof of at least one vaccine, or a recent negative test, to take part in indoor recreational sports.

Read more: New Manitoba COVID-19 restrictions target religious services in southern health region

Story continues below advertisement

The provincewide order takes effect Dec. 6.

Roussin said the testing will need to be done at participating pharmacies, and won’t be allowed through free provincial test sites.

“We weren’t consulted, unfortunately, before the news release was made, however we’ve been in contact with Manitoba Health and government since,” Hart says.

“We do appreciate that we have some time before this is implemented, and so we are anticipating the necessary changes will be made in time for that.”

The Manitoba government has so far not responded to Global News’ questions about how soon pharmacists will be given the legal go-ahead to administer and interpret the tests, or why they weren’t consulted ahead of Friday’s announcement.

Click to play video: 'More surgeries being cancelled in Manitoba' More surgeries being cancelled in Manitoba
More surgeries being cancelled in Manitoba

Hart says she’s uncertain how many pharmacies have the equipment in place to provide the rapid antigen tests, but expects more will be added to the list as demand grows.

Story continues below advertisement

She adds it typically only takes between 15 and 30 minutes to administer the test and receive the results.

“We’re happy to provide the service once we acknowledge that we have some time before it comes into effect,” Hart says.

“We just encourage the government to consult us on these types of things in the future as well so that we can avoid confusion for the public.”

-with files from Shane Gibson

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagManitoba tagYouth tagTesting tagpublic health orders tagPharmacists tagRapid Antigen Tests tagPharmacists Manitoba tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers