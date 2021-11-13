Stolen vehicle suspect from Penticton arrested after flight from Princeton police

Send this page to someone via email

A Penticton man was arrested this week, then released, after a police cruiser was hit in Princeton while a suspect tried to flee in a stolen vehicle.

According to the RCMP, the Princeton detachment received a report on Thursday morning that an SUV had been stolen from an area residence.

“The vehicle was located, pulled over, near Keremeos and members of the Princeton RCMP attempted to apprehend the driver,” police said in a press release on Saturday.

“The driver placed the vehicle in reverse, striking a police vehicle prior to fleeing at a high rate of speed.”

Members from Princeton and Keremeos searched for the vehicle, which was found a short time later, unoccupied, on 4th Avenue in Keremeos.

A search for the suspect included help from the Penticton and Osoyoos detachments, plus air and police dog services.

“The suspect was located at approximately 3 p.m., near Olalla, and safely taken into custody,” said police.

The unnamed suspect, a 41-year-old, was later released to appear in Princeton court at a later date.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Princeton RCMP at 250-295-6911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

