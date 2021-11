Send this page to someone via email

Former Trump ally Steve Bannon was indicted on Friday by a federal grand jury on charges of contempt of Congress.

Bannon faces two counts of contempt for his refusal to provide documents related to the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol to the congressional investigators and for not agreeing to sit for a deposition, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

This is a breaking news story. More to come…