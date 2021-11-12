SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

KFL&A’s active COVID-19 case counts reach record high of 150

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 12, 2021 3:19 pm
KFL&A Public Health says active COVID-19 cases have reached 150, a record only ever reached once before in April 2021, during the third wave. View image in full screen
KFL&A Public Health says active COVID-19 cases have reached 150, a record only ever reached once before in April 2021, during the third wave. Global Kingston

KFL&A Public Health is reporting another 22 cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the active case count to 150.

This is the highest number of active cases ever reached in the region. The last time numbers hit that high was back in April 2021, during the third wave of the pandemic.

There are currently nine people hospitalized with COVID-19, five of whom are being treated in intensive care units, with one of those people on a ventilator.

Read more: Kingston’s MOH not seeing wide community spread, COVID-19 cases limited to ‘clusters’

The health unit did not announce any new outbreaks in the region Friday.

Like in most other recent daily updates, the majority of cases were found in the under 10 age group and the 18-to-29 age bracket.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Outbreak declared at Kingston’s Integrated Care Hub, 11 cases associated' COVID-19: Outbreak declared at Kingston’s Integrated Care Hub, 11 cases associated
COVID-19: Outbreak declared at Kingston’s Integrated Care Hub, 11 cases associated – Nov 2, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagcovid-19 cases tagKFLA Public Health tagKingston Covid Cases tagcovid cases kingston tagcase climbing kfla tagrecord high case counts tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers