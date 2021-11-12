KFL&A’s active COVID-19 case counts reach record high of 150

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health is reporting another 22 cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the active case count to 150.

This is the highest number of active cases ever reached in the region. The last time numbers hit that high was back in April 2021, during the third wave of the pandemic.

There are currently nine people hospitalized with COVID-19, five of whom are being treated in intensive care units, with one of those people on a ventilator.

The health unit did not announce any new outbreaks in the region Friday.

Like in most other recent daily updates, the majority of cases were found in the under 10 age group and the 18-to-29 age bracket.

