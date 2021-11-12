Menu

Environment

COP26: Canada, U.S. say fossil fuel subsidies should end

By The Staff Global News
Posted November 12, 2021 1:32 pm
Click to play video: 'COP26 summit: Draft deal lacks details as countries urged to strengthen targets' COP26 summit: Draft deal lacks details as countries urged to strengthen targets
As COP26 nears its end, a draft agreement is setting the stage for the last-minute negotiations underway between 200 participating countries. Crystal Goomansingh reports on how the plan is being criticized, and how two of the planet's biggest polluters have now issued their own pledges.

Canada’s environment minister says he thinks fossil fuel subsidies should be eliminated as United Nations negotiators wrestle over a final text in the closing hours of the Glasgow climate talks.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the subsidies should be phased out with a timeline.

Read more: Nations struggling to reach consensus on climate pledges as COP26 summit wraps up

Guilbeault’s remarks came at his closing press conference at the climate talks, known as COP26, where a draft text addressing fossil fuels is sparking sharp criticism.

The draft calls for phasing out “unabated” coal power and “inefficient” fossil fuel subsidies.

Read more: How to spot ‘greenwashing’ in your ESG investments

Story continues below advertisement

Those were branded as “weasel words” by Catherine Abreu, a member of Canada’s net-zero advisory body and the executive director of Destination Zero.

Guilbeault says it is premature to judge what will be in the final text as he touted the backing of his American counterpart, John Kerry, who denounced the continued subsidies as the “definition of insanity.”

Fossil Fuels tagCOP26 tagCOP26 Canada tagSteven Guilbeault COP26 tagcanada environment minister cop26 tagclimate summit draft agreement tagfossil fuel agreement cop26 tag

