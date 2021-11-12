Menu

Canada

Fashion mogul Peter Nygard’s case hearing adjourned to Nov. 26

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 12, 2021 11:51 am
Click to play video: 'Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard agrees to be extradited to the U.S.' Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard agrees to be extradited to the U.S.
WATCH ABOVE: Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard agrees to be extradited to the U.S – Oct 1, 2021

Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has had his case put over by another two weeks.

Nygard, who faces sexual assault charges, made a brief video appearance in a Toronto court this morning.

His next hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 26.

Read more: Supreme Court of Canada dismisses Peter Nygard’s bail request

Nygard was flown to Toronto from Winnipeg last month in order to face the charges.

Toronto police announced on Oct. 1 that they were charging Nygard with six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement dating back to the late 1980s and mid-2000s.

Click to play video: 'Nygard makes 1st court appearance in Toronto to face sexual assault charges' Nygard makes 1st court appearance in Toronto to face sexual assault charges
Nygard makes 1st court appearance in Toronto to face sexual assault charges – Oct 29, 2021

He agreed that same day to be extradited to the United States to face one charge of sex trafficking.

Nygard was arrested in Winnipeg last year under the Extradition Act.

U.S. authorities accuse him of using his influence in the fashion industry to lure women and girls with the promise of modelling and other opportunities.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
