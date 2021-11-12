Fashion mogul Peter Nygard’s case hearing adjourned to Nov. 26

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has had his case put over by another two weeks.

Nygard, who faces sexual assault charges, made a brief video appearance in a Toronto court this morning.

His next hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 26.

Nygard was flown to Toronto from Winnipeg last month in order to face the charges.

Toronto police announced on Oct. 1 that they were charging Nygard with six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement dating back to the late 1980s and mid-2000s.

He agreed that same day to be extradited to the United States to face one charge of sex trafficking.

Nygard was arrested in Winnipeg last year under the Extradition Act.

U.S. authorities accuse him of using his influence in the fashion industry to lure women and girls with the promise of modelling and other opportunities.