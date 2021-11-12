2 teens facing assault charges in fight at Medway High School, OPP say

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are facing assault charges in connection with a physical altercation this week at Medway High School, Middlesex OPP said.

Details are limited, but police said the fight occurred on Wednesday at the school, located just outside of London, Ont., in Middlesex Centre.

A 15-year-old youth faces a charge of assault, while an 18-year-old London man faces a charge of assault causing bodily harm, police said.

The fight is one of at least three that OPP said they were investigating as part of a volatile week at the secondary school.

In a letter sent home to parents Wednesday, Greg Howard, Medway’s principal, said at least three fights had broken out involving students this week, and an unsubstantiated online threat had been made against the school by another student.

Two fights occurred on Tuesday and one on Wednesday, Howard said, involving a total of at least five male students and three female students. One of the fights on Tuesday occurred in Weldon Park, he said.

“The school and the police have investigated all of these cases, and parents and guardians of the individuals involved have been contacted and consequences have either been imposed or are forthcoming,” Howard’s letter read.

It’s unclear whether any charges are expected in connection with the other fights or in connection with the online threat, which school officials became aware of late Tuesday.

The threat was posted on social media by a student, Howard said, adding police investigated and identified no threat to student or public safety.

In addition, several rumours on social media were found to be unsubstantiated. No details were provided about the content of the online rumours.

“Some of these incidents were also recorded and shared on social media, which raised anxieties among some students and parents,” Howard’s letter reads.

“As Principal, I addressed the student body via an announcement near the end of the day to clarify these occurrences and reassure students and staff of their safety.”

Howard noted that the school had seen “tremendous support” from members of the community, including parents and students coming forward with information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

Parents, guardians, and students can also report information and concerns anonymously through the TVDSB website.