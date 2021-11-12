SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Toronto, Peel, York amend indoor sports COVID vaccine requirement for children turning 12 in 2022

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 12, 2021 12:01 pm
File photo. Empty hockey arena. View image in full screen
File photo. Empty hockey arena. Travis Lowe

Toronto Public Health, Peel Public Health and York Region Public Health have made a COVID-19 vaccine amendment for children who turn 12 years old in 2022 and are participating in indoor organized sports.

All three local public health units said there will be a grace period of 12 weeks from a child’s birthdate to get their COVID-19 vaccine. This applies to children born in 2010.

After 12 weeks from the 12-year-old child’s birthday, they will be required to show proof of vaccination in order to participate in indoor sports in these regions, the local public health units said.

The amendment is effective as of Jan. 1, 2022.

Read more: Some Ontario health units tighten COVID-19 immunization rules for indoor youth sports

“We know how important recreation activities are for the physical and mental health of youth and want to ensure that they can continue to participate while they access the protection that vaccines provide,” said Dr. Loh, Medical Officer of Health, Peel Region.

Most recently, anyone aged 12 and older including players coaches and staff were required to show proof of vaccination. This new amendment will give those turning 12 a three-month grace period to get vaccinated.

“This amendment provides a reasonable opportunity for children who turn 12 years old to receive the important protection that comes with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine,” Toronto’s medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa said. “We want to ensure that children are able to continue with their activities, while completing their vaccination series.”

“Protecting the health and well-being of our communities remain York Region’s number one priority as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” York Region said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'Children under 12 leading new COVID-19 infections across Canada, PHAC says' Children under 12 leading new COVID-19 infections across Canada, PHAC says
Children under 12 leading new COVID-19 infections across Canada, PHAC says – Nov 5, 2021

