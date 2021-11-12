Menu

Health

COVID-19: Daily case numbers in Quebec surpass 700 for first time in 7 weeks

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted November 12, 2021 12:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebecers 70 and over can access COVID-19 booster shot' Quebecers 70 and over can access COVID-19 booster shot
Quebec is recommending those aged 70 and over, or those having received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, get a third dose booster shot of a mRNA vaccine. But as Global’s Tim Sargeant reports, health officials aren't recommending a third dose for all adults even though Health Canada has given the green light to the Pfizer booster.

Quebec is reporting 716 cases of COVID-19 on Friday and two more deaths linked to the virus.

The last time infections soared above the 700-mark was on Sept. 26, when 719 cases were recorded.

The seven-day average has been increasing slowly as the caseload grows and now stands at 623 cases daily.

Read more: Canadian parents ‘on the edge of their seats’ waiting for COVID-19 vaccine approval for kids

Since the start of the panedmic, health officials have recorded 432,991 infections and 415,728 recoveries bringing the number of active cases in Quebec to 5,728.

Hospitalizations are down again Friday with 205 patients comparted to 215 on Thursday. Of those, 40 people are in the intensive care unit for a decrease of two.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec’s top doctor warned of a possible increase in cases when the province announced a loosening of COVID-19 restrictions at the beginning of the month.

Read more: Quebec to remove mask mandate in high schools, lift ban on dancing, karaoke

He said however that it would not have significant impact in the number of hospitalizations due to people being adequately vaccinated.

To date, more than 13, 3 million doses of vaccine have been administered, including 13,443 in the last 24 hours. The percentage of the population aged 12 and over that is adequately vaccinated is now 88,4 per cent.

The death toll linked to the virus has now reached 11,535.

