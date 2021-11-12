COVID-19: Daily case numbers in Quebec surpass 700 for first time in 7 weeks

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 716 cases of COVID-19 on Friday and two more deaths linked to the virus.

The last time infections soared above the 700-mark was on Sept. 26, when 719 cases were recorded.

The seven-day average has been increasing slowly as the caseload grows and now stands at 623 cases daily.

Since the start of the panedmic, health officials have recorded 432,991 infections and 415,728 recoveries bringing the number of active cases in Quebec to 5,728.

Hospitalizations are down again Friday with 205 patients comparted to 215 on Thursday. Of those, 40 people are in the intensive care unit for a decrease of two.

Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec’s top doctor warned of a possible increase in cases when the province announced a loosening of COVID-19 restrictions at the beginning of the month.

He said however that it would not have significant impact in the number of hospitalizations due to people being adequately vaccinated.

To date, more than 13, 3 million doses of vaccine have been administered, including 13,443 in the last 24 hours. The percentage of the population aged 12 and over that is adequately vaccinated is now 88,4 per cent.

The death toll linked to the virus has now reached 11,535.