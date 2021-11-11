1,000 poppies line front of Peterborough Retirement Residence

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough retirement home was filled with poppies to mark Remembrance Day on Thursday.

For the past two months, residents at Peterborough Retirement Residence designed, coloured and cut the colourful cardboard poppies in preparation for Remembrance Day. The “Poppy Project” was a partnership with area schools, churches, seniors centres, residents, families and staff.

“It’s a project that is honouring the veterans of Peterborough and our residents,” said Kathleen Gordon, the home’s director of community relations.

On Thursday morning, 10 staff members at 7:30 a.m. distributed 1,000 poppies on the front lawn of the home on Water St. The poppies contain messages for residents. They will be removed on Thursday evening.

There are one thousand poppies in front of Peterborough Retirement Residence on Water Street. Staff put them out on the lawn early this morning, there are also a number inside to honour soldiers and veterans this #RemembranceDay2021 I’m told 3 veterans live at the home #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/n6Gwi4hXki — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) November 11, 2021

Three veterans currently reside at the home, Gordon noted.

“Our residents, staff and family members all feel very honoured to be honouring those veterans of the community,” she said.

