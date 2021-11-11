Menu

Canada

1,000 poppies line front of Peterborough Retirement Residence

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 11, 2021 4:50 pm
Click to play video: '1,000 poppies line front of Peterborough Retirement Residence' 1,000 poppies line front of Peterborough Retirement Residence
For the past few months, residents at Peterborough Retirement Residence designed paper/cardboard poppies. On Thursday morning for Remembrance Day, staff placed the 1,000 poppies on the front lawn of the home on Water St.

A Peterborough retirement home was filled with poppies to mark Remembrance Day on Thursday.

For the past two months, residents at Peterborough Retirement Residence designed, coloured and cut the colourful cardboard poppies in preparation for Remembrance Day. The “Poppy Project” was a partnership with area schools, churches, seniors centres, residents, families and staff.

Read more: Premier Doug Ford highlights soldiers who served in Afghanistan during Remembrance Day ceremony

“It’s a project that is honouring the veterans of Peterborough and our residents,” said Kathleen Gordon, the home’s director of community relations.

On Thursday morning, 10 staff members at 7:30 a.m. distributed 1,000 poppies on the front lawn of the home on Water St. The poppies contain messages for residents. They will be removed on Thursday evening.

Three veterans currently reside at the home, Gordon noted.

“Our residents, staff and family members all feel very honoured to be honouring those veterans of the community,” she said.

