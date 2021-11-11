Menu

Canada

Portsmouth Olympic Harbour in consideration for Kingston sleeping cabins

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 11, 2021 3:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson updates the community on sleeping cabins for the homeless and the current COVID-19 situation' Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson updates the community on sleeping cabins for the homeless and the current COVID-19 situation
WATCH: A number of topics will be heading to the horseshoe on Nov. 16. Kingston's mayor speaks with GNM about the top issues they will be tackling.

Staff from the City of Kingston, Ont., will be presenting a location next week’s council meeting that may be able to host just under a dozen sleeping cabins this winter.

Read more: ‘It’s way less lonely’: Inside an Ontario program where homeless individuals now have homes

Council recently approved the concept of the cabins, inspired by the “A Better Tent City” initiative in Kitchener, which has recently housed dozens of people in micro homes. According to Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson, a major impediment to the project has been finding a location.

Kingston’s initiative will follow the same track – people will be able to sleep in cabins when they don’t feel comfortable staying in a shelter.

Click to play video: 'Homelessness advocate suggests ‘tiny home community’ as a way to combat Peterborough housing crisis' Homelessness advocate suggests ‘tiny home community’ as a way to combat Peterborough housing crisis
Homelessness advocate suggests ‘tiny home community’ as a way to combat Peterborough housing crisis – Oct 25, 2021

Next week, council will discuss a staff proposal to set up sleeping cabins on the city-owned property at Portsmouth Olympic Harbour.

Speaking on Global News Morning, Paterson says the site could handle up to 10 cabins.

The mayor said the harbour location has a facility with washrooms, showers and kitchen facilities – all things required to service 10 sleeping cabins.

Read more: Kingston housing advocate pushes for tiny home as homelessness solution

“We have a community group that has raised a lot of funds and has done a lot of the work to put this together, as a city we want to be able to partner with the community group to help with this,” he said.

He said the city would have to offer up about $250,000 on top of the community investment to make the harbour location a reality.

He also said council will be discussing a location for an additional warming centre, where people can take refuge in the colder months.

