Remembrance Day ceremonies return despite COVID-19 restrictions in Manitoba

While the winter storm bearing down on southern Manitoba had little impact on Remembrance Day services Thursday, the health orders around public gatherings did keep things restricted.
Numerous legions in Manitoba held services, many of them with strict capacity limits of 50 per cent or less with proof of vaccination.
Some, like the Transcona Legion, didn’t hold a ceremony, but instead held a Veterans Week with smaller displays and activities.
The RBC Convention Centre ceremony, usually the largest in Manitoba, was once again cancelled due to COVID-19.
However, the HMCS Chippewa held a ceremony for their active members and streamed the services online.
There was also a small ceremony at Brookside Cemetery.
