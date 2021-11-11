Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Remembrance Day ceremonies return despite COVID-19 restrictions in Manitoba

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted November 11, 2021 12:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Former peacekeeper on significance of Remembrance Day' Former peacekeeper on significance of Remembrance Day
"I'm hoping and praying that someday, we will have peace." We spoke with Cpl. George McCall, who served as a peacekeeper, about the importance of marking Remembrance Day,

While the winter storm bearing down on southern Manitoba had little impact on Remembrance Day services Thursday, the health orders around public gatherings did keep things restricted.

Numerous legions in Manitoba held services, many of them with strict capacity limits of 50 per cent or less with proof of vaccination.

Story continues below advertisement

Some, like the Transcona Legion, didn’t hold a ceremony, but instead held a Veterans Week with smaller displays and activities.

The RBC Convention Centre ceremony, usually the largest in Manitoba, was once again cancelled due to COVID-19.

However, the HMCS Chippewa held a ceremony for their active members and streamed the services online.

A sign at Brookside Cemetery proclaiming the Field of Honour. View image in full screen
A sign at Brookside Cemetery proclaiming the Field of Honour. Joe Scarpelli/Global News

There was also a small ceremony at Brookside Cemetery.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagManitoba tagRemembrance Day tagVeterans tagServices tagLegions tagRemembrance Day Manitoba tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers