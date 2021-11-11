Remembrance Day ceremonies return despite COVID-19 restrictions in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

While the winter storm bearing down on southern Manitoba had little impact on Remembrance Day services Thursday, the health orders around public gatherings did keep things restricted.

Numerous legions in Manitoba held services, many of them with strict capacity limits of 50 per cent or less with proof of vaccination.

Today, Canada’s Fallen will not be forgotten. Please join us in observing a moment of silence at 11:00 am to mark the sacrifice of the many who have fallen in the service of their country, and to acknowledge the courage of those who still serve. #RemembranceDay #CanadaRemembers pic.twitter.com/WtDDPsnaqU — The Royal Canadian Legion (@RoyalCdnLegion) November 11, 2021

Some, like the Transcona Legion, didn’t hold a ceremony, but instead held a Veterans Week with smaller displays and activities.

The RBC Convention Centre ceremony, usually the largest in Manitoba, was once again cancelled due to COVID-19.

However, the HMCS Chippewa held a ceremony for their active members and streamed the services online.

View image in full screen A sign at Brookside Cemetery proclaiming the Field of Honour. Joe Scarpelli/Global News

There was also a small ceremony at Brookside Cemetery.

STATEMENT FROM THE PREMIER

Read the full statement here: https://t.co/z4vIk9Cohz pic.twitter.com/iZrOHpezyI — Heather Stefanson (@HStefansonMB) November 11, 2021

