Canada

Premier Doug Ford highlights soldiers who served in Afghanistan during Remembrance Day ceremony

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 11, 2021 11:36 am
Click to play video: 'Afghanistan war veteran reflects on Remembrance Day' Afghanistan war veteran reflects on Remembrance Day
WATCH ABOVE: Afghanistan war veteran reflects on Remembrance Day.

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford is highlighting the contribution of Canadian soldiers who served in Afghanistan in a Remembrance Day ceremony this morning.

Speaking outside the Ontario legislature, Ford noted this year marks 20 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the World Trade Center and the start of Canada’s mission in Afghanistan.

The premier also paid tribute to those who served in the First and Second World Wars, the Korean and Gulf wars, and “countless” peacekeeping missions around the world.

Read more: Remembrance Day 2021 marks return of in-person ceremonies across most of Canada

Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and U.S. Consul General Susan Crystal are among the dignitaries attending the ceremony outside Queen’s Park.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony is not open to the public, but is being broadcast live online. More than 500 viewers logged on during the two minutes of silence.

Story continues below advertisement

Those attending in person, including the premier, are wearing masks, except when delivering their speeches.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
