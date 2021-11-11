Watch Montreal’s Remembrance Day ceremony at Place du Canada

Send this page to someone via email

A Remembrance Day ceremony is being held Thursday morning at Place du Canada in downtown Montreal.

Invited guests are expected to arrive around 10:30 p.m. with the official ceremony taking place at 11 a.m. Global News will begin livestreaming the event at 10:45 a.m.

While the Place du Canada ceremony is the main tribute in Montreal it is expected to be smaller than previous years, as it will not be open to the public.

Several streets in the downtown core have been closed off for the procession.

Other boroughs and municipalities across the island will also be observing Remembrance Day on their territories.