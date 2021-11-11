Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Watch Montreal’s Remembrance Day ceremony at Place du Canada

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted November 11, 2021 10:31 am
A member of the Canadian Legion arranges wreaths on the cenotaph in preparation for a scaled-down Remembrance Day ceremony in Montreal on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. View image in full screen
A member of the Canadian Legion arranges wreaths on the cenotaph in preparation for a scaled-down Remembrance Day ceremony in Montreal on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

A Remembrance Day ceremony is being held Thursday morning at Place du Canada in downtown Montreal.

Invited guests are expected to arrive around 10:30 p.m. with the official ceremony taking place at 11 a.m. Global News will begin livestreaming the event at 10:45 a.m.

Read more: Canadian war hero Léo Major honoured with road named after him

While the Place du Canada ceremony is the main tribute in Montreal it  is expected to be smaller than previous years, as it will not be open to the public.

Several streets in the downtown core have been closed off for the procession.

Read more: Quebec Royal Canadian Legion branch gets some good news

Story continues below advertisement

Other boroughs and municipalities across the island will also be observing Remembrance Day on their territories.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Place du Canada tagMontreal Remembrance Day tagQuebec Veterans tagHow to watch Remembrance Day ceremony in Quebec tagMontreal COVID Remembrance Day tagQuebec Royal Canadian Legion tagWatch Montreal Remembrance Day ceremony tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers