Watch Montreal’s Remembrance Day ceremony at Place du Canada

A Remembrance Day ceremony is being held Thursday morning at Place du Canada in downtown Montreal.
Invited guests are expected to arrive around 10:30 p.m. with the official ceremony taking place at 11 a.m. Global News will begin livestreaming the event at 10:45 a.m.
While the Place du Canada ceremony is the main tribute in Montreal it is expected to be smaller than previous years, as it will not be open to the public.
Several streets in the downtown core have been closed off for the procession.
Other boroughs and municipalities across the island will also be observing Remembrance Day on their territories.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments