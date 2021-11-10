Hamilton city council votes to sanction Ward 14 Coun. Terry Whitehead for conduct violation

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton city councillors have voted to impose sanctions against one of their own.

In a vote of 12-0, they approved recommendations within an integrity commissioner’s report which identified a code of conduct violation by Ward 14 Coun. Terry Whitehead.

The report recommended that Whitehead lose 30 days pay and be restricted in his communications with staff for the remainder of the council term, which ends next fall.

In addition to accepting those recommendations on Wednesday, council also voted to strip Whitehead of the responsibility for chairing any committee meetings for the rest of the term.

The integrity commissioner’s report described Whitehead’s questioning of a staff member as “hostile” and “aggressive” during a meeting in September 2020.

The findings added that interviews with senior management and colleagues revealed a “consistent pattern of behaviour” by Whitehead, which occurs when he opposes information presented by staff.

“It’s a description of toxic culture and practices that cause harm,” said Ward 3 Coun. Nrinder Nann of the report. “Some would say it’s gone on far too long.”

“Nobody, in any workplace, should ever be subject to this kind of behaviour,” added Ward 8 Coun. John Paul Danko.

“I think it’s important for us, as a council, to recognize how damaging the behaviour laid out in this report is to the reputation of our city,” said Danko, “to recruit and retain top talent.”

“There is no justification or excuses that can be applied to the findings of the report of the integrity commissioner,” concluded Stoney Creek Coun. Brad Clark.

“I think we all have an assertion that we don’t feel they’ll be any change in the councillor,” said Ward 10 Coun. Maria Pearson. “I can only pray that he’s getting a clear message from this.”

Coun. Whitehead released a statement on Wednesday evening, defending his questioning of the staff member, saying he has a duty to ask “tough questions” on behalf of Hamilton residents.

He accuses the staff member of ignoring directives put forward by council in July 2019.

Whitehead added that he is challenging the report, “exploring options and will consider taking this matter to a judicial review.”