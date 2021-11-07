Sanctions recommended against Hamilton councillor for conduct violations

Send this page to someone via email

An integrity commissioner is recommending that Ward 14 Coun. Terry Whitehead be docked a month’s pay.

The commissioner’s ‘s report will go before city council on Wednesday. Produced by Principles Integrity, the commissioner has found that Whitehead violated Hamilton’s code of conduct while questioning staff during a committee meeting on September 11, 2020.

The report describes his questioning during Aberdeen Road design discussion as “hostile” and “aggressive”, and constituted “harassment” and “bullying” of the staff member.

Interviews conducted with senior management and colleagues revealed a “consistent pattern of behaviour” by Coun. Whitehead, which occurs when he opposes information presented by staff.

The findings go on to describe the damage to staff, and to the culture of respect in the organization, as “significant and lasting.”

In addition to the loss of 30 days pay, the report recommends that Whitehead be “restricted” in his communications with staff for the remainder of this term on council.

The Ward 14 councillor returned to work last week following a seven-month, medical leave of absence.

The integrity commissioner says Whitehead’s legal counsel was advised in June 2021 that the final report to council would be delayed, pending his return to work.

Global News has reached out to Whitehead for comment.