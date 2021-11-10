Okanagan Sun heading to Langley for championship showdown

Send this page to someone via email

Okanagan Sun fans are elated, as their favourite hometown team has reached the championship.

The storied Kelowna franchise is returning to the B.C. junior football championship – the Cullen Cup final.

It’s been a long five years since the last time the Sun were crowned as the B.C. champions back in 2016.

The final will be a rematch of the last regular-season game of the year, a contest the Sun won two weekends ago, 13-6 over the Langley Rams.

“Langley’s good, they have a good defence and a strong offence. We have to play a complete football game, so we have to play (well in) all three phases: offense, defense and specials,” Okanagan Sun head coach Jamie Boreham told Global News.

“We need to limit our penalties and put ourselves in positions to be successful.”

The Cullen Cup will be an exciting rematch for football fans. Both teams finished tied atop the B.C. conference with 7-1 records. However, Langley allowed fewer points, earning the Rams top spot and home-field advantage.

The Sun are led by league-leading rusher Malcolm Miller, who missed most of the semifinal game with injuries, but is expected to return to the lineup this weekend.

Miller rushed for nearly 1,400 yards and 11 touchdowns during the regular season.

“Malcolm’s done a good job, Dom has done a good job,” said Boreham. “Our defense has been solid all year. The big thing for us is just executing.”

Wide receiver Michael O’Shea is another Sun player to keep an eye on; he had 11 touchdowns as well.

“Langley’s a good team. We’ll be facing a tough team obviously, they are going to come at us hard,” said O’Shea.

“Defensively, I think they gave up the least amount of points over the year but for us, it’s just about doing what we do.”

The game will take place at McCloud Stadium in Langley, at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

