Judicial recount filed for Calgary Ward 4 election result

The application for a judicial recount for one ward in Calgary’s recent municipal election has been received, and now the applicant waits for a court decision on further action.

DJ Kelly finished in second place in Ward 4 on Oct. 18 behind incumbent Coun. Sean Chu by only 100 votes, according to official results.

“This process appears to be the only mechanism to allow scrutineers or elections officials to view and count the actual ballots – an essential practice in all previous Alberta elections, including the federal election this September,” Kelly said in a statement.

“This process also appears to be the only way to ensure the lack of voter lists at the voting stations did not negatively impact the integrity of the vote.”

Chu came under fire following a CBC story published the Friday before election day alleging impropriety with a minor while he was a CPS officer in 1997.

Kelly said the allegations have no place in the judicial recount process.

“The purpose of this application is solely to ensure that all votes cast were counted correctly.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The purpose of this application is solely to ensure that all votes cast were counted correctly."

An application for a recount to Elections Calgary on Oct. 19 was turned down, leaving Kelly to make the judicial application.

“I hope the court approves this application and that the process is prompt, efficient, and removes any doubt about the electoral process and its outcome,” Kelly said.

Since the Oct. 18 election, Chu has stated publicly on multiple occasions that he was “duly elected” by Ward 4 residents.

At an Oct. 21 press conference about the allegations, Chu confirmed that he intended to make this term — his third — his last, a promise from a notice of motion he endorsed last term.