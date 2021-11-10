Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

COP26: Canada commits to zero-emission cars, shipping routes in latest climate pledges

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2021 5:10 pm
Click to play video: 'COP26 agreement draft a good start but not enough, delegates say' COP26 agreement draft a good start but not enough, delegates say
WATCH: COP26 agreement draft a good start but not enough, delegates say

Canada is among 19 countries promising to eliminate greenhouse-gas emissions from some international shipping routes at the COP26 climate talks in Scotland today.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra also signed Canada on to a zero-emission car accord, an international aviation emissions promise and an agreement to make heavy trucks and buses emission-free in less than two decades.

Read more: Switching gears: EVs important tool in tackling climate crisis – but is it feasible?

They are the latest in a long list of new climate promises Canada is making during the critical negotiations, from targeted funds for coral reefs and a promise to halt deforestation to ending international financing for fossil-fuel projects by the end of next year.

Critics say almost all of them have a common theme: they’re mostly talk and not a lot of actual work.

Story continues below advertisement

Andrew Dumbrille, the lead specialist on marine shipping and conservation at World Wildlife Fund Canada, says a promise to help create at least six emissions-free shipping corridors within the next three years is a great start but Canada hasn’t said anything about which port will be affected or how.

Catherine Abreu, a member of Canada’s net-zero advisory body and the executive director of Destination Zero, says COP26 has been heavy on big headline-grabbing announcements and light on detail for implementing the promises.

Click to play video: 'COP26: How could Canada move towards a greener health-care system?' COP26: How could Canada move towards a greener health-care system?
COP26: How could Canada move towards a greener health-care system?
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Climate Change tagGlobal Warming tagGreenhouse Gas Emissions tagElectric Vehicles tagCOP26 tagCanada at COP26 tagCanada climate goals tagCOP26 glasgow meeting tagCOP26 climate summit 2021 tagCOP26 climate talks tagzero emission targets tagzero-emission car accord tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers