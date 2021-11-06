Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Canada allocates 20 per cent of climate funding to tackle biodiversity loss

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2021 10:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Thousands of climate activists demand action at COP26' Thousands of climate activists demand action at COP26
WATCH: Thousands of climate activists demand action at COP26

Canada’s Environment Minister says the federal government will allocate at least 20 per cent of its $5.3 billion international climate finance commitment to nature-based solutions in developing countries over the next five years in a bid to limit biodiversity loss.

Steven Guilbeault made the promise during a Saturday speech at the United Nations COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

Read more: Trudeau signs COP26 pledge to end deforestation by 2030. What does it mean for Canada?

He says a co-ordinated approach to tackling climate change and biodiversity loss is needed because the issues are intrinsically linked.

He says helping developing countries adopt “nature-based solutions,” such as restoring wetlands and and preserving carbon-rich natural areas, will help accomplish both goals.

The 14-day COP26 talks bring together leaders from more than 120 countries to finalize how they’ll meet the goals set in the 2015 Paris climate accord.

Story continues below advertisement

Conference participants are grappling with setting the rules for implementing a number of goals, chiefly reducing greenhouse gas emissions enough to hold global warming to as close to 1.5 degrees C as possible by the end of the century.

“We need to work together to conserve and protect the large intact biodiversity and carbon-rich areas of the world _ the Boreal, Amazon, Congo Basin, and SouthEast Asia peatlands,” read a copy of Builbeault’s address to the conference. “If we do not protect them, biodiversity will not be protected, nor will our climate.”

Click to play video: 'COP26: Key players missing from plans to stop international funding fossil fuel projects' COP26: Key players missing from plans to stop international funding fossil fuel projects
COP26: Key players missing from plans to stop international funding fossil fuel projects

 

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Climate Change tagGlobal Warming tagCOP26 tagUN Climate Summit tagCanada at COP26 tagbiodiversity loss tagCanada climate funding tagCOP26 climate conference tagCOP26 glasgow meeting tagCOP26 talks tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers