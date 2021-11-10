SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19: Guelph, Wellington County to end states of emergency on Dec. 31

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 10, 2021 4:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario expert warns restrictions need consideration as COVID cases rise' Ontario expert warns restrictions need consideration as COVID cases rise
WATCH: Ontario’s Science Advisory Table is warning more restrictions may be required to reel in new cases. The warning comes as Sudbury rolls back the clock on restrictions, to gain control of an increase in cases. Matthew Bingley reports.

Both the City of Guelph and the County of Wellington have announced plans to end their states of emergency on Dec. 31 after they were declared at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But that’s only if cases and hospitalizations continue to decline and vaccines are available for children under the age of 12.

Both the city and the county said the decision was made in consultation with medical officer of health Dr. Nicola Mercer.

Wellington County declared its state of emergency on March 23, 2020, and Guelph followed suit three days later.

Read more: Ontario pauses further lifting of capacity limits as COVID-19 cases rise

The declaration gave Mayor Cam Guthrie and Warden Kelly Linton the ability to take actions and make orders that would be considered necessary to protect the property, health, safety and welfare of the city’s residents.

It also delegated some authority to the Chief Administrative Officer in the city and county and allowed for some employees to be transferred to different roles, work sites and union groups to fill pandemic-related needs.

In a statement, Guthrie said the state of emergency will no longer be needed by the end of the year.

“But that does not mean we are across the finish line in our continued response to COVID-19, and it does not mean we can let our guard down,” he said.

“This is an administrative change that will be largely invisible to the public. But it’s another milestone in our community’s journey to recovery from the pandemic.”

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario pausing next step of reopening, top doctor says' COVID-19: Ontario pausing next step of reopening, top doctor says
COVID-19: Ontario pausing next step of reopening, top doctor says

As of Wednesday, Guelph boasted a vaccination rate of about 90 per cent, while nearly 80 per cent of eligible Wellington County residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Read more: Experts say no need to panic as COVID numbers rise in Ontario

“Now it is time to start planning for a return to something more normal for all of us,” Dr. Mercer said.

“Like many, I am keen to begin the careful reduction of restrictions guided by the best science and data available. As we work toward that return to normal, each of us must continue to follow public health guidance so that as we approach the time to ease restrictions, we are as safe and as ready as we can be.”

