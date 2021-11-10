SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19 case counts climb in Kingston by 24, reach 141 active cases

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 10, 2021 3:50 pm
COVID-19 cases are reaching near record-high levels in the KFL&A region, with 24 new infections recorded Wednesday, and 141 active. View image in full screen
COVID-19 cases are reaching near record-high levels in the KFL&A region, with 24 new infections recorded Wednesday, and 141 active. Megan King / CKWS TV

KFL&A Public Health is recording another double-digit rise in COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with 24 new cases added Wednesday.

This brings the region to 141 active cases, numbers not seen since April 2021.

In total, the health unit is dealing with eight outbreaks, including new outbreaks declared at Kingston General Hospital, St. Francis Assisi Catholic School and Holy Name Catholic School.

Read more: Kingston’s MOH not seeing wide community spread, COVID-19 cases limited to ‘clusters’

In an interview with local media Wednesday, Dr. Piotr Oglaza, medical officer of health for the region, said case rates in KFL&A are reaching their peaks.

The most active cases ever seen at once in the region was 150 on April 13. With cases ramping up daily, it’s more than possible that record could be beaten by Thursday.

Despite the rising number of cases, Oglaza was clear to say he did not see uncontrolled community spread, and did not feel community-wide restrictions were necessary.

