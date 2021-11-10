COVID-19: 1 new case in Northumberland County; 2 Lindsay schools report cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported one new case of COVID-19 over past 48 hours, according to data released on Wednesday afternoon.

The lone new cases was reported in Northumberland County. The number of active cases, however, decreased to 12 from the 14 reported on Monday (no updates are issued on Tuesdays). There are eight active cases in Northumberland County (unchanged) and four Kawarthas (unchanged) and none in Haliburton County (one less).

Other COVID-19 data reported by the health unit on Wednesday:

Resolved cases: 2,434 — an additional three cases since Monday. The resolved cases make up approximately 97 per cent of the 2,509 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

2,434 — an additional three cases since Monday. The resolved cases make up approximately 97 per cent of the 2,509 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginning. Variant cases: 956 — three more cases since Monday. Overall there have been 530 variant cases in the Kawarthas (two more), 372 in Northumberland County (one more) and 54 in Haliburton County (unchanged).

956 — three more cases since Monday. Overall there have been 530 variant cases in the Kawarthas (two more), 372 in Northumberland County (one more) and 54 in Haliburton County (unchanged). High-risk contacts: 112 — up from 102 reported on Monday. The health unit notes 23 of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification, but are included in the overall data.

112 — up from 102 reported on Monday. The health unit notes 23 of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification, but are included in the overall data. Outbreaks : None active. Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 74 outbreaks: 30 at long-term care and/or retirement homes, 12 at workplaces, 11 at congregate settings, 11 at community settings, nine at schools, and one at a hospital.

: None active. Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 74 outbreaks: 30 at long-term care and/or retirement homes, 12 at workplaces, 11 at congregate settings, 11 at community settings, nine at schools, and one at a hospital. Hospitalized cases to date: 92 — a new admission was reported Wednesday, the first since Oct. 20. Since the pandemic began, there have been 53 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes (one more), 36 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

92 — a new admission was reported Wednesday, the first since Oct. 20. Since the pandemic began, there have been 53 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes (one more), 36 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County. Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County. COVID-19 tests: 238,910 have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction since the pandemic began — an additional 558 since Monday’s update.

School cases

School boards, as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, reported the following cases at schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccination

The health unit releases its weekly vaccination rate data released on Mondays. The latest data can be found in this Global News Peterborough story.

Story continues below advertisement

In response to Ontario’s announcement regarding vaccine booster shots for seniors over 70 and others, the health unit will be holding mass immunization clinics at the following locations:

Fenelon Falls Community Centre

Lindsay Exhibition

Minden Community Centre

Cobourg Community Centre

Keeler Centre in Colborne

We’re back, back, back again! Swing by the @Lindsay_Ex for your dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Doors open at 10am, those eligible for a third dose are welcome to walk-in anytime, doors close at 5pm.

Let’s do this KL! https://t.co/bxQlM5tEWa @kawarthalakes pic.twitter.com/GfFWtqTI35 — HKPRD Health Unit (@HKPRDHU) November 10, 2021

Seven high schools are being used as vaccination sites on weekends: Haliburton Highlands Secondary School, I.E. Weldon Secondary School in Lindsay, Lindsay Collegiate and Vocational Institute (LCVI), Fenelon Falls High School, Cobourg Collegiate Institute, East Northumberland Secondary School in Brighton, and Campbellford District High School.

Dates and times of each clinic will vary and will be posted on the health unit’s website.

Story continues below advertisement