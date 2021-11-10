Menu

Canada

Challenge to N.B. government back to work order for health workers in court Monday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2021 1:52 pm
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick to implement emergency order forcing public health-care workers back on job' New Brunswick to implement emergency order forcing public health-care workers back on job
New Brunswick Justice Minister Ted Flemming announced Friday the province would be implementing an emergency order that will mandate all employees of the province's public service working in regional health authorities and supply chains designated essential to report to work. It does not affect any other bargaining units of CUPE that are currently striking, other than health-care.

A union-led court challenge to the New Brunswick government’s back-to-work order for striking health-care employees will be heard on Monday in Fredericton.

The government issued the emergency order last week, threatening fines up to $20,400 per day for health-care workers who refuse to return to their jobs.

Thousands of other public servants, including school bus drivers, educational support staff and workers in transportation, corrections and the community college system have been on strike for almost two weeks.

Read more: N.B. Premier Blaine Higgs says ‘likely in for a long haul’ on public sector strike

Attorney General Hugh Flemming says the order for health workers was necessary because there was a risk of medical treatment not being provided and loss of life if the strike continued.

But the Canadian Union of Public Employees is claiming the emergency order is unconstitutional and the fines are excessive.

Story continues below advertisement

CUPE lawyer Joel Michaud says the union’s motion seeks to have the emergency order suspended until there is a ruling on the merits of the challenge.

Click to play video: 'NB Liquor employees vote to strike, as CUPE strike drags on' NB Liquor employees vote to strike, as CUPE strike drags on
NB Liquor employees vote to strike, as CUPE strike drags on

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2021

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CUPE strike NB tagCanadian Union of Public Employees strike NB tagcourt challenge Fredericton CUPE tagemergency order healthcare NB taghealth-care employees strike NB taghealth-care workers fine NB tagNew Brunswick government back to work order tag

