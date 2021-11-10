Menu

Canada

Scaled-down Remembrance Day returns to Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 10, 2021 12:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada celebrates 100th anniversary of the remembrance poppy' Canada celebrates 100th anniversary of the remembrance poppy
Canada is marking 100 years since adopting the poppy as a symbol of remembrance to honour the sacrifice of soldiers, and to raise money for veterans. But how did the delicate flower become such an enduring symbol?

A scaled-down Remembrance Day is returning to Guelph on Thursday as the city honours veterans while still maintaining COVID-19 precautions.

There will be no service at the Sleeman Centre for the second straight year.

Read more: ‘People in Guelph are very generous’ — Annual poppy campaign underway

Royal Canadian Legion Col. John McCrae Memorial Branch 234 is hosting two brief outdoor ceremonies, similar to last year.

There will be a service at McCrae House Memorial Gardens on Water Street at 8:45 a.m. followed by a second service at the Guelph Cenotaph at the corner of Woolwich Street and Eramosa Road at 10:15 a.m.

Everyone who attends is asked to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing.

The University of Guelph also announced that it will host an online Remembrance Day presentation at 11 a.m.

Click to play video: 'Impact of pandemic on the Royal Canadian Legion' Impact of pandemic on the Royal Canadian Legion
Impact of pandemic on the Royal Canadian Legion

The City of Guelph also announced that McCrae House will have extended hours on Remembrance Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Read more: 100 Years of Poppies — From Flanders Fields to our lapels

Guelph Civic Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitors must wear masks and show proof of vaccination to enter the museums. Admission by donation.

