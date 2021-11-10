Scaled-down Remembrance Day returns to Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

A scaled-down Remembrance Day is returning to Guelph on Thursday as the city honours veterans while still maintaining COVID-19 precautions.

There will be no service at the Sleeman Centre for the second straight year.

Royal Canadian Legion Col. John McCrae Memorial Branch 234 is hosting two brief outdoor ceremonies, similar to last year.

There will be a service at McCrae House Memorial Gardens on Water Street at 8:45 a.m. followed by a second service at the Guelph Cenotaph at the corner of Woolwich Street and Eramosa Road at 10:15 a.m.

Everyone who attends is asked to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing.

Story continues below advertisement

The University of Guelph also announced that it will host an online Remembrance Day presentation at 11 a.m.

4:29 Impact of pandemic on the Royal Canadian Legion Impact of pandemic on the Royal Canadian Legion

The City of Guelph also announced that McCrae House will have extended hours on Remembrance Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Guelph Civic Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitors must wear masks and show proof of vaccination to enter the museums. Admission by donation.

On Thursday, November 11 some of our services and facilities will be closed for Remembrance Day. For a listing of our hours, you can look here: https://t.co/TVV1CR8fsR pic.twitter.com/OdUTkVj5ss — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) November 5, 2021

Advertisement