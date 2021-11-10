SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Over 900K U.S. kids to receive first Covid-19 jab by day end: White House

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 10, 2021 11:54 am
Click to play video: 'Preparing young children to receive COVID-19 vaccines' Preparing young children to receive COVID-19 vaccines
WATCH ABOVE: Preparing young children to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

More than 900,000 American kids aged 5-11 are expected to have received their first COVID-19 shot by the end of Wednesday, White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said, as the Biden administration ramps up vaccinations of younger children.

Read more: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine authorized for children 5-11, U.S. FDA says

“While our program is just fully up and running this week, by the end of the day today, we estimate that over 900,000 kids aged five through 11 will have already gotten their first shot,” he said during a briefing with reporters.

Click to play video: 'Advice for parents hesitant about vaccines for kids' Advice for parents hesitant about vaccines for kids
— Reporting by Susan Heavey and Alexandra Alper

© 2021 Reuters
