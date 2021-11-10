Over 900K U.S. kids to receive first Covid-19 jab by day end: White House

Send this page to someone via email

More than 900,000 American kids aged 5-11 are expected to have received their first COVID-19 shot by the end of Wednesday, White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said, as the Biden administration ramps up vaccinations of younger children.

“While our program is just fully up and running this week, by the end of the day today, we estimate that over 900,000 kids aged five through 11 will have already gotten their first shot,” he said during a briefing with reporters.

— Reporting by Susan Heavey and Alexandra Alper