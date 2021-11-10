Menu

Consumer

Low housing supply a problem across B.C., real estate association says

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 10, 2021 11:36 am
The B.C. government says it will change the law to better protect buyers in a super-heated real estate market, establishing a 'cooling off' period that would allow them to walk away from a sale without suffering major legal and financial consequences.

Record low housing supply is not just an issue in Metro Vancouver, according to a new report by the British Columbia Real Estate Association (BCREA).

The association said Wednesday that just under 9,600 homes were sold in October, a decrease of 13.7 per cent from the same month a year ago.

Read more: B.C. to bring in ‘cooling off periods’ amid soaring real estate sales

The average price was $964,000, up almost 19 per cent from a year ago.

Active listings dropped 40 per cent year over year in October, falling to an all-time low for the province. On a seasonally adjusted basis, active listings have declined for five consecutive months.

“The story across the province continues to be the record low number of listings,” BCREA chief economist Brendon Ogmundson said.

“Rising mortgage rates should start to temper sales activity next year, but even with a moderation in demand it will take quite some time for the inventory of homes to return to a healthy level.”

 

 

