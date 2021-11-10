Pay respects on Remembrance Day at these Manitoba Legions

Send this page to someone via email

Traditional Remembrance Day celebrations in Manitoba have undergone some changes this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related health restrictions, but there are still a number of ways you can pay your respects on Nov. 11, if you’re planning to visit your local Royal Canadian Legion branch.

According to the Legion’s Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario Headquarters, there are nine Legion services listed in Manitoba for 2021 — all of which will have limited or restricted capacity and require full vaccination to attend.

Charleswood Branch 100 (Oak Park High School, 820 Charleswood Rd.): Open to the public with limited capacity.

Elmwood Branch 9 (920 Nairn Ave.): Open to the public with capacity limited to 150 people.

Henderson Highway Branch 215 (215 Maxwell King Dr. in East St. Paul): Open to the public with limited capacity.

Norwood/St. Boniface Branch 43 (134 Marion St.): Open to the public at 50 per cent capacity.

St. James Branch 43 (1755 Portage Ave.): Open to the public at 50 per cent capacity.

Transcona Branch 7 (117 Regent Ave. E.): Closed to the public, attendance by invitation only.

West Kildonan Branch 30 (1748 Main St.): Open to the public with limited capacity.

Winnipeg South Osborne Branch 252 (426 Osborne St.): Open to the public with limited capacity.

Stonewall Branch 52 (459 Main St. in Stonewall): Open to the public with limited capacity.

