Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pay respects on Remembrance Day at these Manitoba Legions

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 10, 2021 11:28 am
Click to play video: 'Remembrance Day: History that can’t be left behind' Remembrance Day: History that can’t be left behind
Thursday is Remembrance Day. But as years go by, some say that history of sacrifice is in danger of being forgotten.

Traditional Remembrance Day celebrations in Manitoba have undergone some changes this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related health restrictions, but there are still a number of ways you can pay your respects on Nov. 11, if you’re planning to visit your local Royal Canadian Legion branch.

According to the Legion’s Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario Headquarters, there are nine Legion services listed in Manitoba for 2021 — all of which will have limited or restricted capacity and require full vaccination to attend.

Read more: Veterans forced to get creative with annual remembrance event due to COVID-19 pandemic

Charleswood Branch 100 (Oak Park High School, 820 Charleswood Rd.): Open to the public with limited capacity.

Elmwood Branch 9 (920 Nairn Ave.): Open to the public with capacity limited to 150 people.

Henderson Highway Branch 215 (215 Maxwell King Dr. in East St. Paul): Open to the public with limited capacity.

Norwood/St. Boniface Branch 43 (134 Marion St.): Open to the public at 50 per cent capacity.

St. James Branch 43 (1755 Portage Ave.): Open to the public at 50 per cent capacity.

Transcona Branch 7 (117 Regent Ave. E.): Closed to the public, attendance by invitation only.

West Kildonan Branch 30 (1748 Main St.): Open to the public with limited capacity.

Winnipeg South Osborne Branch 252 (426 Osborne St.): Open to the public with limited capacity.

Stonewall Branch 52 (459 Main St. in Stonewall): Open to the public with limited capacity.

Click to play video: 'Poppy campaign kicks off in Manitoba with presentation to Lt.-Gov. Filmon' Poppy campaign kicks off in Manitoba with presentation to Lt.-Gov. Filmon
Poppy campaign kicks off in Manitoba with presentation to Lt.-Gov. Filmon – Oct 29, 2021

 

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Remembrance Day tagRoyal Canadian Legion tagLegion tagNov. 11 tagRemembrance Day services tagManitoba legions tagWinnipeg legions tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers