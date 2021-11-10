Three cyclists in the last 3 months have died on Montreal streets

Send this page to someone via email

Three cyclists lost their lives between the months of September to November after being struck on Montreal roads.

Most recently, a 66-year-old man died from his injuries after he was struck by a dump truck while cycling on Saint-Laurent Boulevard in Montreal’s Villeray neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon.

In October, a 52-year-old woman was hit by a car while crossing the intersection of Saint-Pierre Avenue and Notre-Dame Street in Lachine.

Lastly, a truck fatally hit a 31-year-old man in late September on Parc Avenue.

In total, according to Montreal police, there have been 23 deadly collisions on Montreal streets, five of which were cyclists.

That nearly matches 2013 statistics, when there were six deadly collisions involving cyclists and vehicles. And it’s a dramatic jump from 2020, which had only one cycling death.

On Saint-Laurent Boulevard in Montreal’s Villeray neighbourhood, cyclists say they avoid riding on the busy street.

An avid biker, Louis Fauchard, says he is shocked to hear about the tragedy — especially with it being so close to his home.

“You hear about accidents on Papineau street and consider it dangerous but not here,” Fauchard said.

“But it is an area I would not consider riding on because of the busy traffic.”

According to preliminary information gathered by police, both the truck and the cyclist were heading south on Saint-Laurent when the truck driver attempted a right-hand turn onto de Liège Street, hitting the cyclist.

It is a deadly maneuver that is all too common, according to Magali Bebronne, director of programs with Velo Quebec.

She cited an SAAQ statistic showing that 47 per cent of cycling deaths in Montreal since 2011 involved a heavy truck.

“It’s shocking of course, but it’s predictable, and it’s a scenario that we have seen time and again,” Bebronne said.

Vélo Québec is calling on the provincial and federal transport ministries to restrict heavy truck traffic in certain urban areas for the safety of residents.

They also want to see trucks modernized to have more safety features.

“We see that European trucks have such better vision standards. They have flat noses and detection mechanisms,” Bebronne said. “Why is it this can be done in Europe and not here?”

Investments in cycling infrastructure on a number of heavily travelled streets have been noticed by Vélo Québec, prompting celebration. Yet Bebronne says more needs to be done because lives are at stake.

“These biking infrastructure (measures) save lives and we need them on every major artery,” Bebronne says. “We need them on Papineau, on Parc Avenue and Saint-Laurents. More needs to be done.”